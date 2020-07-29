While gyms remain closed, fitness studios adapt with outdoor workouts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As gyms across New York State remain closed, we continue to see trainers and facilities move to conduct outdoor workouts to keep moving.
Metabolic is one of many to do so. They are teaching classes outdoors while following all CDC guidelines through this pandemic.
