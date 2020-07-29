While gyms remain closed, fitness studios adapt with outdoor workouts

National Lipstick Day is celebrated on July 29 this year and it's better than Christmas in July. The holiday has grown in popularity as more brands offer freebies and deals to help celebrate.

In 2017, M.A.C. Cosmetics gave away a free full-size product and beauty-counter lines wrapped throughout department stores. Now, the need to stand in line isn't necessary and you can score deals by shopping right from the comfort of your couch.