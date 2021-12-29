Which Capital Region colleges will require booster shots for spring semester?

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges are gearing up for yet another semester with COVID-19 still a concern. Most schools have notified students and staff about whether or not booster shots will be required upon returning to campus, but others are up in the air.

Siena College: Siena is “strongly encouraging” booster shots for all its community members. To that end, the College hosted three on-campus clinics for students in December. Approximately 1,500 students received boosters.

Union College: All students and employees who are eligible (two months after a J&J vaccine or six months after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer) are required to get their booster and show proof by Jan. 16, unless you request and are granted an accommodation.

UAlbany: “It is not mandatory yet, but we are strongly encouraging the campus community to get their booster shots if medically eligible,” a spokesperson said, adding that “plans for the spring semester are fluid.”

College of Saint Rose: As of Dec. 29, there has been no announcement regarding a booster shot requirement, but college officials are encouraging that school community members get one. Administration recently met regarding spring semester protocols, but they are not ready to release that information yet, according to a spokesperson. More information will be sent to students and staff in the coming days.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: All students eligible for a booster (i.e., six months since the second Moderna or Pfizer vaccination or two months since the Johnson & Johnson vaccination) must get a booster by January 7.

Russell Sage College: All students and employees must have a vaccine booster shot for spring semester.

“We’re doing that for the same reason that we were one of the first colleges to require the vaccine for employees and students in the fall,” said Russell Sage College President Christopher Ames. “It helped us to have a good, safe fall semester.”