Where you can get your car seat inspected for free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The safety of our children is important and to ensure all New Yorkers have their car seats installed properly, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is offering free car seat inspections statewide. The child seat inspections are free year-round and appointments are usually required.

These mass-inspections will be offered at convenient locations in nearly two dozen spots throughout the state. Inspectors will follow safety guidelines in accordance with the CDC to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

“Our children are some of the most vulnerable passengers in a motor vehicle, so we stress the importance of always having them secured in the appropriately sized, properly installed car seats,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “While most parents believe their children’s seats are correctly installed, nearly 60 percent are found to be installed incorrectly, which is why these seat checks are so vital. I urge all parents and caregivers to take the time to ensure their children are as safe as possible on the road.”

If you cannot attend one of these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat fitting site near you.

Below you can find a list of the events across the state:

CAPITAL REGION

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Center Brunswick Fire Department, 1045 Hoosick Road, TroyAppointment required

Contact: Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov

When: Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Crossgates Mall, overflow lot by Western Avenue, 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland

Contact: William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov

NORTH COUNTRY

When: Thursday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: New York State Police, 25873 State Route 37, Watertown

Appointment required

Contact: Zone Sergeant Jeff Rose at (315) 782-3849 or jeffrey.rose@troopers.ny.gov

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Morrisonville EMS, 21 Banker Road, Morrisonville

Appointment required

Contact: Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397

Additional Safety Information: Face covering/mask are required for everyone over age two.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

When: Tuesday, September 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Madison County Complex parking lot, Wampsville

Appointment required

Contact: Madison County Health Department at (315) 366-2361

Additional Safety Information: Face masks are required.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Summit Federal Credit Union, 130 Township Blvd., Camillus

Contact: Detective Sergeant M. Schreyer at (315) 487-0102

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Menter Ambulance Fulton Location, 404 Ontario Street, Fulton

Appointment required

Contact: Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 ext. 22 or oswgtsb@icpoc.org

Additional Safety Information: Please allow 30-45 minutes for a proper check. All persons must wear a mask, have temperature taken and answer COVID questions to ensure safety for all.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Minoa Fire Department, 7036 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse

Contact: Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org

Additional Safety Information: This event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots in order to be as socially distant as possible. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait due to social distancing measures.

FINGER LAKES

When: Thursday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Attica Police Department, 43 Exchange Street, Attica

Appointment required

Contact: Officer Stephanie Ingles at (585) 591-0881 or atticapd@verizon.net

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Save-A-Lot parking lot, 320 West Avenue, Albion

Contact: Officer Daniel Baase at (585) 589-5627 or baase@albionpolice.com

Additional Safety Information: All persons attending the event must wear a mask, unless they have an underlying health condition that prevents them from doing so. Social distance must be maintained when practicable.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Noyes Hospital, 111 Clara Barton Street, Dansville

Contact: Barbara Sturm, at (585) 991-5420 or trafficsafetycce@cornell.edu

When: Saturday, September 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Yummies Ice Cream, 12 Center Street, Warsaw

Contact: Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or jcalmes@wyomingco.net

When: Saturday, September 26, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. Agnes School, 60 Park Place, Avon

Contact: Jamie Johnson, Child Passenger Safety Technician, at (585) 991-5420 or (585) 447-0075

HUDSON VALLEY

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: New York State Police Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point

Appointment required

Contact: Sergeant Amy Anderson at (845) 677-7334 or amy.anderson@troopers.ny.gov

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown

Appointments required

Contact: Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or ftraffic@troopers.ny.gov

Additional Safety Information: Please call for an appointment and COVID-19 pre-screening. No walk-ins will be accepted.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Port Jervis Middle School, 118 E. Main Street, Port Jervis

Appointments are suggested

Contact: Kecia Healy at (845) 800-4945 or khealy@orangecountygov.com

Additional Safety Information: Masks are required for everyone over age two.

When: Saturday, September 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Mid Hudson Plaza – Poughkeepsie Home Depot, 3470 North Road (across from Marist College), Poughkeepsie

Contact: William Johnson at (845) 486-3602 or trafficsafety@dutchessny.gov

When: Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Town of Fishkill Police Department, #801 Route 52, Fishkill

Contact: William Johnson at (845) 486-3602 or trafficsafety@dutchessny.gov

LONG ISLAND

When: Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Setauket Fire Department, Station 2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, Setauket

Appointment required

Contact: Kristen D’Andrea at (631) 363-3770 or kdandrea@brookhavenny.gov

Additional Safety Information: Technicians will wear masks and gloves; social distancing guidelines will be followed with designated safe zones. No walk-ins will be allowed.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New York State Police Troop L Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale

Appointment required

Contact: Sergeant Jim Walters at (631) 756-3389 or james.walters@troopers.ny.gov

Additional Safety Information: Health screen and face covering are required.

SOUTHERN TIER

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Endicott Fire Department, 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott

Appointment required

Contact: Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807 or cmuss@co.broome.ny.us

Additional Safety Information: All CDC guidelines will be following, which includes wearing a mask and appropriate PPE, hand sanitizing and social distancing. No walk-ins allowed.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey Street Extension, Bath

Contact: Hillory Stephens at (607) 622-3901 or hstephens@steubencountyny.gov

Additional Safety Information: All Participants must wear a mask for their entire check. Please limit the number of riders in each vehicle to children needing seats checked and one guardian.

