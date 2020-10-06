ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has a number of Coronavirus testing sites, including drive-throughs, where you can receive antibody or diagnostic testing.
Albany County
- New York State Testing Site – University at Albany Uptown Campus, 1400 Washington Ave, Albany*
- Whitney Young Health Center, multiple sites*
- CVS Pharmacy, 885 Central Avenue, 3916 Carman Road and 16 New Scotland Road*
- Community Care Physicians, 711 Troy Schenectady Road
- Albany Med EmUrgent Care, multiple locations
- WellNow Urgent Care, 800 New Loudon Rd, Latham & 1438 Western Ave, Albany
- Priority 1 Urgent Care, 2080 Western Avenue (Hamilton Square/20 Mall, Guilderland)*
- Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie*
- Walgreens, 41 Holland Avenue, Albany*
- Central Med Urgent Care, 1662 Central Avenue
- Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center (for Veterans), 113 Holland Ave, Albany*
(*appointment necessary)
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- 10/06/2020: A pleasant day in the midst of a weather roller coaster
- Where to get a COVID-19 test in Albany County
- Here are 6 deals to watch for as Amazon Prime Day approaches
- Neighbors against proposed Costco file lawsuit against Town of Guilderland
- Delta strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane, forecast to become major storm