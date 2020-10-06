Where to get a COVID-19 test in Albany County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has a number of Coronavirus testing sites, including drive-throughs, where you can receive antibody or diagnostic testing.

Albany County

(*appointment necessary)

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report