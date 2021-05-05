Wheel of Fortune dream comes true for Albany native

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany native received a one-in-a-million chance to appear on her favorite game show. For Shari Wilson, it was more than just solving the puzzle on “Wheel of Fortune.”

From watching at home for over 30 years to spinning the wheel; Shari’s dream became a reality.

Wilson was selected to be a contestant during Mother’s Day week, airing May 3-7, 2021.

“600 people or so are selected to appear on the actual show. So you talk about that its less than one percent chance, its amazing,” said Wilson.

She is an international student recruiter, esteemed author, and mom. During the show not only was luck on her side, but she had a good luck charm looking over her.

“What a great time for me to tribute this to my mom. Who would of ever knew or thought that this all would come to play as it did,” said she.

This past April just before her 75 birthday Shari’s mom Willie B. Quinn passed away from dementia. Wilson said she will never forget her moms love for the game show.

“I don’t recall her really missing an episode. The show was one of her favorites and it’s a memory I will always keep and cherish,” said she.

Wilson said solving puzzles under pressure in front of a national audience is not as easy as it seems.

“I didn’t make it to the bonus round, but I did walk away with nice cash prizes and a beautiful trip to my dream place Hawaii. I plan on using it for my honeymoon,” said she.

An experience she will hold close to her heart thanks to her mom.

“I know she is here with me in spirit and, cheering me on tonight as we watch,” said she.