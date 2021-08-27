What’s next for evacuees from Afghanistan

(NEWS10) — The thousands of people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan have been arriving at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. From there, they travel to military bases where they are tested for COVID-19 and can receive a vaccine.

Many are coming to the United States under humanitarian parole, which means they are eligible to work in the U.S. for a year but are not automatically granted long-term immigration status. They are also not eligible for benefits such as food stamps.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said the evacuees, especially those who don’t have family in the U.S., could use some help.

“Gift cards, some of the basic needs stuff so that there is some choice for the folks based on what their individual needs are,” Julie Petrie, senior director for field offices for USCRI, said.

Petrie said public transportation cards as well as affordable housing are needed as well. Anyone who would like to help or send donations can reach out to organizations such as USCRI.