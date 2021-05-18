What you need to know ahead of Rensselaer CSD budget vote Tuesday

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of local school districts are holding budget votes Tuesday, including the Rensselaer City School District. They’re hopeful for a better year after two failed votes led to significant cuts last year.

The district is facing a revenue deficit issue from last year’s budget, but with aid and some new strategies, Superintendent Joseph Kardash believes this new plan will put them in a much better position than they were in last year.

The proposed tax increase is 8.8%, compared to last year’s proposed 19.5% increase. It would reinstate funding for athletics and extracurriculars.

It took a lot of work to keep sports going at Rensselaer this year with athletics cut from the budget. Students, staff, and the surrounding community turned their focus to fundraising. Thanks to an influx of state aid, the Rensselaer school board proposed a $200,000 allocation to athletics for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district says with their larger class sizes and low spending per student, there is little left to reduce if this budget doesn’t pass, and that it will be forced to eliminate sports and extracurricular activities. They say the rest of the difference will need to come from their depleted fund balance, worsening the fiscal crisis.

The budget vote is Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. in the district’s auditorium foyer.