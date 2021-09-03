What is the healthiest food for dogs and cats?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Something often debated between pet owners is the food their animals eat.

“You’re figuring out his personality—what he likes, doesn’t like. You want to make sure it’s happy.” That’s what it’s all about for Kyle Desorcey, a new cat owner who wants to make sure his pet gets fed the right stuff.

Varied food selections can be a little overwhelming. But for either pet, wet food is always better.

“Meat- or fish-based food there are fewer carbs in it, if it’s canned at least you aren’t getting as many carbs.” Dave Ratner, a pet store owner in Agawam, Massachusetts. He says that high carbs diets are contributing to an obesity epidemic among dogs.

But it’s not just the lower carb count in wet food that is beneficial. “Most cats don’t drink water and don’t get enough moisture,” Ratner said. Wet food can help hydrate your animal.

“Hearing him say the reasons why you want to go to wet food made sense, and was shocking to think, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?” Desorcey said.

For dogs, lean meats and most raw fruits are good. “We feed her apples, strawberries, watermelon, blueberries,” said Denim Bassette, a dog owner from Enfield, Massachusetts. Also, look for canned veggies like string beans and carrots for dogs, inexpensive foods that help when shopping on a budget.

Avoid feeding your pet chocolate or other human treats. “I actually told my son while he was eating his cereal: ‘Cats eat cat food, not human food,'” Desorcey said.

Another important tip for pet owners is not to believe everything you read online. “Unless someone is a verified veterinarian—nutritionist—don’t pay any attention to it,” Ratner said. “They can’t back it up with scientific knowledge.”