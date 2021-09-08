‘We’ve got this,’ says South Colonie Superintendent as students come back

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was the first day back for students in the South Colonie Central School District. Superintendent Dr. David Perry wants anxious parents to breathe a sigh of relief while their students head into the first day back, knowing the district has a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place.

“We’ve got this. Our staff are prepared, and we’re just excited to have the noise back in the building,” Dr. Perry said.

According to Colonie Central High School Principal Thomas Kachadurian, only a handful of his students are learning remotely for the year.

“We are so incredibly excited. We’ve had a great two days of [professional development] with the faculty back, and they just want to see kids again,” Kachadurian told NEWS10. “They want to have them in person, interact with them, be able to build those relationships that are so hard to form over the screen.”

Fall sports in the district are underway, with Athletic Director Bill Roemer at the helm.

“We want our student athletes to be involved,” Roemer said, “and have that teamwork aspect of the sport. The same thing with extracurricular activities as well, with music and art, we want them to be involved and working together for a common goal.”