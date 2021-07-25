Weather 101: Evolving averages and shifting seasons

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This installment of Weather 101 comes from a viewer question.
Julie wrote in:
Given our now covid motto of the “new normal” I often feel that some months’ weather are so different than when I was growing up. Over the past 20 years are there “new normals” of temperature highs/lows in our months locally?
It does feel like the weather isn’t quite what it used to be, and some get the impression that seasons are shifting compared to previous years. Let’s take a look at how and why the average weather conditions in Albany have evolved from season to season over time.