Weather 101: Evolving averages and shifting seasons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever stood in a field on a warm summer evening, when all of a sudden you see tiny bright lights popping up in your field of view in the dark? Those glowing bugs signal the unofficial start of the season!

Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs (or even glowworms) are a part of the Lampyridae family that produce a glowing light from their abdomens. It's not magic—their famous glow by is an example of bioluminescence, produced by the mixing of natural chemical compounds their bodies produce.