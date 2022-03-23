ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — March 25th will mark two years since the former administration ordered Covid positive patients to recover in nursing homes. Lawmakers propose to make March 25th “We Care Remembrance Day.”

The legislation would honor the lives of nursing home residents who died from Covid-19. They’re also calling for a separate bill to investigate Cuomo’s handling of the nursing home deaths.

Those who lost their loved ones gathered outside the capitol to remember the 15,000 and seek justice for them – asking for more transparency with the new administration.

“There’s no reason not to do an investigation we need to find out where resources went … we need to see the emails, like a thorough investigation because it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when something like this happens again, and we don’t ever want this to happen again to our loved ones,” said Senator Sue Serino.

To continue raising awareness New Yorkers are encouraged to light a candle on the evening of March 25th.