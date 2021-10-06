Watervliet residents can honor lost loved ones with memorial trees

Watervliet is running a program where residents can purchase a tree to dedicate to a loved one.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet has come up with a way to beautify their city while also giving people an opportunity to honor someone special of their choice. Mayor Charles Patricelli and the city’s Tree Committee announced a Memorial Tree program.

Patricelli describes it as a win-win for the city and its residents.

“Trees aren’t cheap. One is maybe affordable, but when you try and purchase 100 or 150 trees, it can add up really quickly,” Patricelli told NEWS10.

The program’s trees sit along 16th street and the Broadway bike path next to 787. If you’d like to request a specific one, the available trees have number tags on their branches. It costs $150.

“With the money we get, we’ll buy more trees, and just keep doing it over and over,” said Bill Fahr from the Tree Committee, “and that’s the whole idea. It won’t really cost the taxpayer anything.”

To receive an application, you can go to the city’s website or email Bill Fahr at Bfahr@nycap.rr.com