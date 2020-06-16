Watervliet Police arrest National Grid impostor

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Police arrested and charged a man who was accused of posing as a National Grid employee to enter a persons home.

James Ryder of Watervliet was arrested on Monday for conspiracy in the fourth degree, burglary in the second Degre, petit larceny and criminal impersonation.

James Ryder Jr., 32

Ryder allegedly posed as a National Grid employee with another suspect to gain entry to the residence of an elderly victim.

Ryder and another suspect said they needed to see the energy meter located in the basement of the victim’s residence. While the victim brought one of the suspects to the basement, the other suspect searched through the residence and stole multiple items.

The Watervliet Police Department said they have not received any similar complaints, but they have reason to believe that this may have not been an isolated incident.

Ryder was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held. The second suspect is unknown at this time.

Similarly, on June 9th the Amsterdam Police Department warned its residents of a recent phone scam where callers posed as National Grid.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a few Amsterdam residents have called police about a phone scam claiming to be National Grid. The caller told people they are behind on their bill and to purchase gift cards to pay off their balance.

Watervliet Police encourages anyone who feels they may have experienced a similar issue to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at (518)270-3837.

“We want to remind all residents to never let an unknown individual into your residence without positive identification and prior notification,” Police said.

The arrest was made after an investigation carried out by the Watervliet Police Criminal Investigations Unit and Patrol Division.

LATEST STORIES