WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For a group of Watervliet kids, “summer fun” means helping their community. It’s the 6th time these cousins and friends are raising money for local charities by selling lemonade and treats.
Having previously helped Community Hospice, the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, Ronald McDonald House, and Donate Life NY, the kids insisted on choosing two charities this year: the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, and Fisher House Foundation, a charity that builds homes where military families and veterans can stay free of charge.
Along with cash donations, the kids are accepting items for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, such as treats, toys, collars, cleaning supplies, canned and dry cat food and dog food, new or gently used blankets, towels, and flat sheets.
The lemonade stand is on the 2000 block of Third Avenue in Watervliet from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Thursday and Friday.
More from NEWS10
- Times Square investigation: NYPD investigates suspicious package; people asked to avoid area
- ‘You’re Gonna Need Milk For That:’ Annual Butter Sculpture unveiled at NY State Fair
- The Buffalo Bills are giving away limited-edition, practice-worn jerseys – for a cause
- Heavy rain causes flooding across Twin Tiers, Steuben County now under ‘State of Emergency’ amid evacuations
- Watervliet kids host 6th annual charity lemonade stand