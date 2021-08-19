Watervliet kids host 6th annual charity lemonade stand

A group of Watervliet kids are holding their 6th annual charity lemonade stand.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For a group of Watervliet kids, “summer fun” means helping their community. It’s the 6th time these cousins and friends are raising money for local charities by selling lemonade and treats.

Having previously helped Community Hospice, the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, Ronald McDonald House, and Donate Life NY, the kids insisted on choosing two charities this year: the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, and Fisher House Foundation, a charity that builds homes where military families and veterans can stay free of charge.

Along with cash donations, the kids are accepting items for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, such as treats, toys, collars, cleaning supplies, canned and dry cat food and dog food, new or gently used blankets, towels, and flat sheets.

The lemonade stand is on the 2000 block of Third Avenue in Watervliet from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Thursday and Friday.

