Watervliet City Hall begins appointment-only in-person service starting Wednesday

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday, City Hall in Watervliet is open for official business by appointment only.

Watervliet Mayor Charles V. Patricelli made the announcement on Monday.

“Currently, we are going to operate on an appointment-only basis as we prepare for some sense of normalcy. The residents and business community has been very understanding during the COVID-19 Crisis, but we need to remain diligent in our efforts preventing the spread of this virus.”

Charles Patricelli
Mayor of Watervliet

Anyone entering City Hall must abide by all instructions and signage, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing.

