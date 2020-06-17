Watervliet City Hall begins appointment-only in-person service starting Wednesday

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday, City Hall in Watervliet is open for official business by appointment only.
Watervliet Mayor Charles V. Patricelli made the announcement on Monday.
Anyone entering City Hall must abide by all instructions and signage, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing.
