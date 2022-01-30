Water main break in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes said Sunday there has been a water main break on Newark Street between Main Street and Remsen Street. According to fire officials, the Department of Public Works, National Grid, and members of the Fire Department are on scene helping to minimize damage and repair the break.

Sections of the road may be closed in order to control this break, and residents should use caution in the area. It is difficult to work in a cold and wet environment for both equipment and crew, so please be patient as repairs take place.

There will be water disruption in the surrounding area as officials work on scene, according to the Cohoes Fire Department. National Grid are working to ensure no water comes into contact with electric or gas components in nearby homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new information. If you have any pictures, videos, or tips, you can email them to news@news10.com.