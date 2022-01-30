Water main break in Cohoes

Top Stories

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes said Sunday there has been a water main break on Newark Street between Main Street and Remsen Street. According to fire officials, the Department of Public Works, National Grid, and members of the Fire Department are on scene helping to minimize damage and repair the break.

Sections of the road may be closed in order to control this break, and residents should use caution in the area. It is difficult to work in a cold and wet environment for both equipment and crew, so please be patient as repairs take place.

There will be water disruption in the surrounding area as officials work on scene, according to the Cohoes Fire Department. National Grid are working to ensure no water comes into contact with electric or gas components in nearby homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new information. If you have any pictures, videos, or tips, you can email them to news@news10.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19