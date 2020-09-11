Water Department replacing Arbor Hill water utilities through October

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department is working to improve and replace underground water utilities in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. Work began September 3 and is expected to last for six weeks, through mid-October.

The work will keep water running reliably and safely into homes and fire hydrants in the area. Crews will replace a century-old water main and lead water services on Orange Street between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Lark Street. The project also adds a drinking fountain to Orange Street Park.

“The Water Department is committed to an annual capital program including water and sewer line replacement and rehabilitation to upgrade infrastructure throughout the City,” said Albany Water Commissioner Joe Coffey. “We also are committed eliminating all lead water services in the City. This project is a significant investment to provide sustainable infrastructure to the project area including new copper water services.”

Residents in the area benefit because the outdated lead will be upgraded to copper at no cost to homeowners. Earlier this summer, old sewer pipes were restored to like-new condition using “trenchless technology” in the neighborhood, intending to reduce the likelihood of a sewer main break for many years.

The Albany Water Department says lead pipes service many homes in Albany, especially those built before 1940. Their goal is to replace all lead services citywide to reduce the potential health risks of lead exposure.

Learn more about the program online or by calling the Albany Water Department customer service center at (518) 434-5300.

