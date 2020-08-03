WATCH: NYS hearings on the impact of COVID-19 on Residential Health Care Facilities

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature will host a hearing on the impacts COVID-19 had in residential health care facilities in NYC, Long Island and Westchester.

Legislators will hear recommendations on improving safety protocols inside healthcare facilities to help reduce COVID-19 transmission and mortality rates.

About 6,300 residential health care facilities residents are presumed to have died from COVID-19, representing approximately 20 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state of New York, according to data from the Department of Health as of July 13.

The first of the two hearings will be held Monday August 3 at 10 a.m.

It will be livestreamed on the Senate’s webpage.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga