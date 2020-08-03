WATCH: NYS hearings on the impact of COVID-19 on Residential Health Care Facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature will host a hearing on the impacts COVID-19 had in residential health care facilities in NYC, Long Island and Westchester.
Legislators will hear recommendations on improving safety protocols inside healthcare facilities to help reduce COVID-19 transmission and mortality rates.
About 6,300 residential health care facilities residents are presumed to have died from COVID-19, representing approximately 20 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state of New York, according to data from the Department of Health as of July 13.
The first of the two hearings will be held Monday August 3 at 10 a.m.
It will be livestreamed on the Senate’s webpage.
