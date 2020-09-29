WATCH: NTSB board meeting on Schoharie limo crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a meeting on the Schoharie limousine crash starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The NTSB said the meeting will be to vote on the findings, probable cause, and recommendations in the final draft of the crash report.
The virtual meeting will be streamed live on the NTSB website.
