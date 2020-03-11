WATCH LIVE NEWS: News10

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Parents and guardians can have their child's car seat checked at the Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A certified child safety technician will check that car seats are installed properly and educate parents/guardians about what type of seat is appropriate for their child.