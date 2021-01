ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- UAlbany’s state-run vaccination site began giving out the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning to eligible people with appointments. Officials say that right now, appointments for the next few months are completely booked.

NYS Department of Homeland Security Commissioner Patrick Murphy is urging the public not to give up trying to get a spot, and to check the website frequently. He said they’re asking the federal government for more vaccines, and appointments may open up as they get more.