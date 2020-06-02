ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan are hosting a briefing Tuesday morning to inform the public on the events that occurred Monday evening.
NEWS10 will update this article with information as it is learned.
LATEST STORIES
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
- Watch Live: Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan hold briefing on Monday protests, riots
- Several arrests made in Monday night Albany riots
- Violence continues as Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide
- 6/2/20: Cloudy but Near Average Today