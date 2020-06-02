Watch Live: Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan hold briefing on Monday protests, riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan are hosting a briefing Tuesday morning to inform the public on the events that occurred Monday evening.

NEWS10 will update this article with information as it is learned.

#Update #ContinuingCoverage Around 7AM we will hear from @ChiefHawkinsAPD and @MayorSheehan about the events that took place in Albany last night. — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) June 2, 2020

LATEST STORIES