Breaking News
Several arrests made in Monday night Albany riots
Live Now
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan hold briefing

Watch Live: Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan hold briefing on Monday protests, riots

Top Stories

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan are hosting a briefing Tuesday morning to inform the public on the events that occurred Monday evening.

NEWS10 will update this article with information as it is learned.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak