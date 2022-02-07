Cleanup efforts continue in Ulster County, more than 90% of power restored

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cleanup efforts are ongoing throughout Ulster County after last week’s winter storm caused significant icing in the area. Governor Hochul updated residents Monday afternoon, noting that over 90% of power has been restored.

Warming shelters have been active across the county since Friday, when the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands in the county. Central Hudson hopes to have 95% of power restored in the county by the end of the day Monday.

It’s been all hands on deck getting the power back on, with over a thousand workers on the ground in different parts of the county.

“This is an army that we have amassed here at Central Hudson. This is the largest field force we have ever assembled for any storm in our over 120 year history,” said Ryan Hawthorne, the Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson.

One of those workers is journeyman lineman William Scelzi who works for a Pennsylvania-based company, “Job itself is very dangerous, but like I said, when you have great crews and great guys working with you, everyone’s watching each other’s back,” he explained.

While taking a look at some of the storm damage just outside of Kingston in Rosendale, Governor Hochul got an opportunity to speak with some of the crews, commending them for their efforts, “These are incredible acts of heroism that goes unsung too often.”

Just down the road from where the governor was surveying the storm’s aftermath was Georgia Lheron, a Long Island native who is watching her daughter’s house, waiting for power to come back.

“There’s no power, no wood burning stove, no nothing. I have a great big jacket and a whole bunch of cats and a whole bunch of blankets. It was cold,” she explained.

While many others have gotten their power back, the cleanup efforts are far from over. After up to half an inch of ice in some areas of the county, many trees and branches were brought down, “It’s just cut and clean up. Not plowing or anything, just cutting and cleaning up tree mess,” said Brian Bender, owner of Snow Pro.

For those returning home after power is restored, emergency officials are urging caution in making sure pipes aren’t frozen or burst.