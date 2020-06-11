ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is in the State Capitol on Thursday, scheduled to give his daily coronavirus update from the Red Room at 11:30 a.m.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Study finds NY’ers looking to stay close to home this summer
- New York’s natural wonder: Niagara Falls
- Glens Falls OKs Halfway Brook Trail project with Queensbury
- Is it safe to go swimming this summer during the pandemic?
- Gov. Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update in Albany