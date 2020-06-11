Gov. Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update in Albany

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In a Common Council meeting Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls gave the OK to plans with Queensbury that have been a long time coming.

In the meeting, broadcast from City Hall live on the Glens Falls YouTube channel, the council adopted a strategy to create the Halfway Brook Trail, a 1.5 mile path to run between Aviation Road and Peggy Ann Road along Halfway Brook.