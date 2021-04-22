WATCH: Cuomo speaking on Long Island

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making an announcement at Bay Park Water Reclamation Facility.

really good news on a day of all good news

positivity rate statewide: 2.06% lowest one day since november 5

lowest since nov 29 3500 hospitalizations

statewide 7day avg 2.5 lwoest since nov 10

45 or 4500 died of covid yesterday

earth day – 1970 – “you can almost take a speech from forty years ago and use it today and it would almost be exactly the same message.”

1962 storm king environmental demonstration

1970 nys formed DEC

1972 nation passed clean water act

why then are we here today 51 years later with the same message, the same note of urgency, but making so little progress that we still have hte same basic issues before us? it’s an issue, my friends of commitment, of urgency, and of the confidence in our ability to do something about it.”

it’s one thing to set a goal, it’s another thing to create a plan of action to make that goal a reality – “enough of aspirations, let’s get down to action”

superstorm sandy