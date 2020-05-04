Washington County reporting new coronavirus death in Sunday update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County officials have added one death to its tally of residents lost to the coronavirus, for a total of eight since the outbreak began.

Of 165 confirmed cases as of Sunday, 74 have recovered.

Washington County Public Health authorities are actively monitoring 219 local residents who reported close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Over 700 other individuals have already gone through the monitoring process.

