FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County officials have added one death to its tally of residents lost to the coronavirus, for a total of eight since the outbreak began.
Of 165 confirmed cases as of Sunday, 74 have recovered.
Washington County Public Health authorities are actively monitoring 219 local residents who reported close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Over 700 other individuals have already gone through the monitoring process.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Albany man arrested for predatory sexual assault against a child in Dutchess County
- Remembering Bill Gladstone
- A twins bond on the basketball court
- Washington County reporting new coronavirus death in Sunday update
- Columbia County reports new coronavirus death in Sunday update