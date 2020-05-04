Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Washington County reporting new coronavirus death in Sunday update

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County officials have added one death to its tally of residents lost to the coronavirus, for a total of eight since the outbreak began.

Of 165 confirmed cases as of Sunday, 74 have recovered.

Washington County Public Health authorities are actively monitoring 219 local residents who reported close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Over 700 other individuals have already gone through the monitoring process.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak