Washington County officials release Village of Whitehall comprehensive storm damage report

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy rain and strong winds caused significant damage to the Village of Whitehall and surrounding areas Monday night. There were 21 flooded structures ad 33 trees fell and knocked wires down, according to a comprehensive damage report released by Washington County officials Tuesday morning.

There were over 80 storm related incidents reported to the Department of Public Safety in the Whitehall area including:

Flooded Roadways: 8

Flooded Structures: 21

Water Rescue: 1

Trees / Trees w/ Wires Down: 33

Tree on Vehicle: 2

Tree on House: 2

Sink Hole: 1

Vehicle Off the Roadway: 1

Damage to Utility / Furnace / Fuel Oil: 5

Grass & Brush Fire: 1

In addition to the damage reports, one person was evacuated via paddle boat due to heavy flooding inside a building on Broadway.

The area of Whitehall received at least five inches of rain causing road closures along Broadway, State Route 4 and State Route 22, on both the south and north ends of the village for a portion of Monday night until Midnight.

A boil water advisory was issued for users of the Village of Whitehall Water System until further notice.

Anyone with photos or video of the storm or significant damage and willing to share them are asked to send them to the Department of Public Safety on social media or via email at publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Just… wow. A home on Montcalm Ave in Whitehall underneath this massive tree that was ripped from the ground during last night’s storm. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/qlUGPh325I — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) August 25, 2020

