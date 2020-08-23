Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County officials have reported one new case of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to five. None of the current positive cases are being treated in hospital.

A total of 211 people in Warren County are being monitored for the disease. Since the start of the outbreak, 235 people have tested positive for the virus and recovered.

