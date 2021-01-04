Warrensburg man arrested on rape charge

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported the recent arrest of a 21-year-old Warrensburg man.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance on August 8.

Police investigated the report, and say their investigation led them to arrest Billy J. Wrobel, Jr. on two felony charges stemming from the report:

Third-degree rape

Third-degree criminal sexual act

Wrobel was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear for another court appointment at a later date.