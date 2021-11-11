Warren, Washington Counties seek to expand veterans program

(NEWS10) — It’s easy to say thank you to a veteran on Veterans Day, but after the day is over, some vets need more than just a “thank you for your service.” What they may need are services to help them adjust back to civilian life.

To help with that adjustment, Washington and Warren counties are among two dozen counties in New York State which offer the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer to Peer program for veterans. “We’ve had this joint program for a number of years and it’s been pretty successful. Actually, to the point where we’re thinking if we can involve a non-profit to help with our staff running it, that we can offer some more services,” says Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.

Counties for the Adirondack Peer-to-Peer Support Services, Joseph P. Dwyer Project, provides counseling, mental health resources along with education, outreach, and employment assistance to military veterans. The two counties are looking to expand on the program by partnering with a non-profit so they can help not only more veterans, but have some guidance while doing so.

In a press release, Kenneth Winchell, Washington County’s Director of Veterans Services says, “my office is eager to assist the awarding not-for-profit in growing and developing this program to meet the needs of our veterans by creating a strong peer support system within that community.”

The peer to peer veterans program is open to all vets transitioning from military to civilian life. It was started in 2012 in Suffolk County and has quickly grown to be implemented in nearly half of the counties in New York State.

Warren and Washington Counties’ Veterans Services Offices, would work with an organization that is willing to use New York State funding to further develop the bi-county program. Both counties are among 25 in New York state that has operated Peer-to-Peer support to services provided by veterans for veterans.

“I believe that having a community not-for-profit continue to develop this program will better benefit our veterans in Warren and Washington counties on a broader spectrum than ever before,” said Denise DiResta, Warren County Director of Veterans Services.

The Counties have released a “request for proposals” (RFP), for eligible organizations registered as a 501(c)(3), and have experience in providing services to veterans, or mental health services to adults to include veterans. Proposals will be accepted through December 2.

Organizations that would like to request a copy of the RFP or who have questions can contact Warren County Purchasing Department at (518) 761-6538.