LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the person seen in the photos below. The Sheriff’s office is investigating a theft that happened at the Walgreens in Lake George.

If anyone has any information or know the subject shown, please reach out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500 option 1 and ask to speak with Officer MacWhinnie. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at 518-761-9800.