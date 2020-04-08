Warren County officials provide coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County officials reported 2 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total of cases to 29 within the county.

County officials also reported six more Warren County residents fully recovered from the virus. In total 25 have fully recovered from coronavirus in the county.

They added the number of people who were hospitalized decreased from four to two.

They said testing remains limited in the county and if anyone feels sick to continue to practice social distancing.