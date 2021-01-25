Warren County, NY officials ask sick workers and residents to stay home

Warren Co. N.Y. (http://News10)-The numbers of Covid19 cases continue to rise.

In Warren county, January has been their worst month of the entire pandemic says Warren County Health Services spokesperson Don Lehman.

“I mean we are seeing 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds. One of our residents who passed away yesterday was in his low 50’s.”

Lehman says they are finding new infections stemming from workplace exposures, with nursing homes and retail businesses among the worst spots.

“People are going to work when they are not feeling well. They are asymptomatic. In some situations, they are having their breaks together- their smoke breaks, their lunch breaks. They are taking their masks off at that point. We have heard from a number of people saying, ‘I can’t afford not to work.’ There are programs available.”

Lehman says New York State offers financial assistance programs to cover a loss of pay if you have to isolate due to Covid19. Here is a link: https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/paid-sick-leave-covid-19-impacted-new-yorkers

Schools are also being impacted by the spike in cases.

This week the Hadley Luzerne Central Schools switched to remote learning for all k-12 students after the small rural district confirmed 29 positive cases last week. http://www.hlcs.org/Common/News2/HomePagePopUps/Default.asp?ItemID=106151&ISrc=District&Itype=News

A message from the superintendent read that nearly all their cases this school year could be traced back to social gatherings birthday parties and sleepovers.

Lehman says it’s all a sign of what not to do, at least not right now.

“Just have to hold on and be safe until we can get everyone vaccinated.”

Basically, the message is if you’re feeling ill, stay at home and stay safe.