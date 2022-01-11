Warren County hires new Fire Coordinator

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County executives announced Tuesday they have hired longtime Chestertown Fire Department Officer Ralph Bartlett to serve as Warren County Fire Coordinator. The former Chestertown Fire Chief has been involved with the fire service in Warren County for 35 years.

In his new position, Bartlett serves as administrator of the Warren County mutual aid plan for fire calls, manages the state outreach fire training program and acts as a regional fire administrator under the New York State Fire Administrator’s Office in times of activation of the statewide Fire Mobilization Plan. County fire coordinators also provide assistance to the fire chief or other incident commander at scenes of emergencies in which mutual aid from other fire departments is requested.

“Warren County has a contingent of well-run fire companies whose members work hard to make sure their communities are protected, and my job is to assist them however I can. I am honored that the Office of Emergency Services selected me for this position.” Ralph Bartlett

The Fire Coordinator may also serve in the incident command system as a liaison officer or may provide resources requested by the incident commander. Bartlett will be assisted by the Warren County Fire Coordinator’s Office’s three deputy fire coordinators, Ted Little, Scott Combs and Chip Mellon, as well as Hazardous Materials Coordinator Jamie Schrammel, who is the Glens Falls fire chief.

Bartlett, 52, will report to Warren County Director of Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. He will also serve on the Warren County Fire Advisory Board.

Ann Marie Mason said “Between his years in the fire service and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph is well-known and well-respected around Warren County and we are excited to have him join our team to work with our fire companies to ensure they have the resources they need.”

Bartlett started in the position last month and may be reached at bartlettr@warrencountyny.gov.