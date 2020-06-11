Warren County family of restauranteurs featuring on Food Network’s ‘Summer Rush’

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County family stars in a new four-part reality series on the Food Network about the cutthroat nature of the service industry, where profit margins are slim. The Foy family owns and operates three restaurants in a small town near Lake George: Chateau on the Lake, Diamond Point Grille, and Cate’s Italian Garden.
The show premiered last Thursday night, and its second episode airs on the Food Network at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Take a look at the trailer promo trailer for “Summer Rush”:
