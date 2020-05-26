Warren County coronavirus update for May 26

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths among residents as of Tuesday morning. One person has been cleared since Monday, for a total of 150 recoveries, 30 deaths, 238 lab-confirmed positive cases, and 26 presumed positives since the outbreak began.

Of those 238 cases, 115 have been residents in nursing homes and 11 have been in assisted living. Currently, one patient is in critical condition at a nursing home. Out of 30 deaths, 24 were nursing home residents, and four were in assisted living.

Two patients are hospitalized, both considered moderately ill.

Health officials say no new positives have come from facilities in Warren County so far this week, even with additional testing capacity and requirements from the state.

