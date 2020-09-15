Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Warren County Health Officials reported no new cases linked to the two individuals who tested positive for the virus in a Queensbury School District building. Officials reported one new COVID-19 case among Warren County residents and four additional recoveries were documented.

The person involved with the new case contracted the coronavirus in the community, but the source of their infection is under investigation. There are eight active cases in the county.

When going to and from school, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones asks parents to ensure that children from different households who carpool to school wear masks when in vehicles together, and social distance at bus stops.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10