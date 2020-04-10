Warren County coronavirus and testing site update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say there have been 35 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Seven people who tested positive or were presumed to have the virus have recovered. There are two people in critical condition due to COVID-19 in the county.

28 people were tested at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County testing site on Friday after 16 people were tested on Thursday. The testing site will reopen Monday at 9 a.m. and continue until test kits are gone.

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test at the Warren County site is required to go through a physician or urgent care center for arrangements to be made.

