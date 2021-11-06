Visitors flock to the Times Union Center for return of the Albany Auto Show

Cars from over two dozen manufacturers are on display inside the Times Union Center, giving visitors a chance to learn more about, and even get behind the wheel, of their dream car.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Auto Show is back at the Times Union Center this year, giving visitors the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dream car, while also learning more about any of the vehicles in attendance.

Various models from over two dozen different manufacturers are on display inside the arena, both on the main floor and in the hallways in the upper level.

“This is a big event for us, for the local trade association. We missed it last year, we had it in 2019, so it’s great to have it back, see the people out,” said Chris Neuber, the president of the Eastern New York Coalition of Automobile Retailers.

The event gives visitors an opportunity to learn more about their potential future car, “I think it’s really helpful, especially in this day in age, a lot of stuff’s been done online, and with everything that’s happened the last year and a half, to be able to sit in the cars, talk to people, which I think you’ve seen less and less of, it really is important,” said Jonathan Sauerschell.

For Sauerschell, coming out to this weekend’s event continues a family tradition.

“I used to come to these with my father. My son likes cars now too, so kinda pass along the tradition and it seemed like a really good thing to do on a weekend,” he explained.

Dealers and car companies showing off new models, including some that haven’t even hit the market yet. The Kia area had the new, all-electric EV6 on display, one of just four prototype models currently in the United States.

“The owner of our establishment, Destination Kia, James Morrell, petitioned Kia in order to get this vehicle here in the Albany area for this weekend,” Justin Ruchalski, quality assurance manager at Destination Kia.

The influx of electric and hybrid vehicles in the market was showcased during the auto show, with nearly a dozen models on display from different manufacturers, with the event offering something for everyone.

“There’s anything from minivans, to sedans, to pickup trucks, for people to come down to look at. Even if you’re not currently in the market, but you’re a car enthusiast, you should come on down too,” said Neuber.

The Albany Auto Show will continue Sunday morning from 10 until 5 in the evening.

In addition to the vehicles on display, the event also offers plenty more, including coupons to everyone who purchases a ticket for a chance to win a $100 gas gift card, a display by the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and a booth for the Albany Firewolves.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children, with free parking in the Times Union Center Parking Garage throughout the duration of the show.