ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A funeral date has been set for Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School teacher who was found dead in Massachusetts. Her remains were located at the beginning of September in Berkshire County more than five months after she was reported missing.

A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Albany.

Marohn, 42, went missing while on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27. She was first reported missing two days later by her family. Lee Police located her vehicle that same day at Longscope Park. A person discovered her remains months later in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said.

The details of her autopsy have not been released.