Visitation resumes at maximum security prisons in New York State.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitation has resumed at maximum security prisons in New York State.

Visitation at other inmate facilities is scheduled to begin this weekend.

According to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, visiting rooms will be limited to half capacity and outside visiting rooms will be used when the weather is nice.

Masks will be required at all times and they cannot have pictures or words on them. Visitors will need to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature checked beforehand.

