Virtual Tulip Festival blooms Saturday at noon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Many people around the Capital Region gathered at Washington Park on Saturday too enjoy the 72nd annual Tulip Festival amid COVID-19 and cooler weather.

For many people it is a tradition to come every year.

“We come in the past one or two years to see the tulips and we wanted to do it this year again.” said Alec Puccio.

Many people say coming to Washington Park was a way to get out of the house and enjoy the beauty of nature.

“It’s great to see the flowers blooming, and to be outside especially during these times. It is refreshing to be walking around and just seeing new forms of life beginning. It is beautiful.” said Melissa Parker.

The Staff from Discover Albany and the City’s Office of Cultural Affairs knew how important this festival is for many, so they created the first ever virtual Tulip Festival. Public Relations Coordinator of Albany’s Office of Cultural Affairs Ryan Murray says the Tulip Festival is a staple in Albany and they had to do something for the community.

“Its important to all the businesses, to the art community, to the residents, and even people traveling from out of town.” explained Murray.

The 6 hour Virtual Tulip Festival began at noon and included a virtual tulip fest, many local music acts, a magic show, and messages from Mayor Kathy Sheehan and other members of the community. Murray says the festival was also a way to support local businesses during this hard time.

“You can still watch some of the performances and music from your house. By watching from home, you not put yourself in danger and you can still have fun. You can also get take out or delivery from one of the local restaurants and have a at home tulip festival.” said Murray.

The Virtual Tulip Festival is available to watch on Youtube.

