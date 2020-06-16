Virtual forum on policing in Albany with Chief Hawkins set for Tuesday

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Albany Chief of Police Eric Hawkins will appear in a live online event on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chief Hawkins and Albany Common Councilman Kelly Kimbrough will address Albany residents on Facebook Live. Viewers can ask questions by typing them into the stream’s comment section on Facebook, or by calling (512) 402-2718 and entering the code: 232 010 642#. A representative from the Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee will pass select phone questions on to the chief.

This is the third virtual community forum—and the first since the death of George Floyd—featuring Hawkins and hosted by the Policing Advisory Committee on Facebook. Previous meetings were on May 19 and January 14.

The Albany Police Department and Common Council formed ACPAC in 2009 to help bring equal representation to all 15 wards of the city, bridging the gap between the community and police.

