Village of Ravena vying for HGTV makeover

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Main Street in Ravena looked like a combination of a parade and a movie set on Sunday. They were filming their application to earn a spot on HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.

Longtime residents of the village say that while the sense of community there is strong, the streets just don’t look like they used to.

“Often times, people will judge their community by the buildings that aren’t in the best shape,” Ravena pastor Chuck Engelhardt told News10, “and so if you see a revitalization of some of those buildings, it would just enhance the quality of life here.”

The village is using a video as part of their application for the HGTV Home Town Takeover.

That’s one of the reasons why Ravena is applying for a Home Town Takeover, HGTV’s “biggest renovation project ever,” in which they plan on making over an entire town.

To apply, towns need to have a population of less than 40,000, which Ravena falls far under.

They also must have homes with great architecture “longing to be revealed.” Residents told News10 the hamlet of Coeymans has that covered.

Ravena residents hold signs that read “we need Erin and Ben,” hosts of the HGTV Home Town Takeover show.

“They go back to before the Revolutionary War,” Coeymans resident Linda Bruno told News10.

George McHugh, Coeymans town supervisor said “Coeymans has been around since 1673. It’s older than our country, so there’s some great architecture. There’s huge history here, and Ravena is part of that history.”

The final requirement for consideration: the town needs to have a main street that could use a face lift.

“At one time, there were many businesses and restaurants on the whole strip of Main Street, and now many of them have shut down,” Ravena resident Kyleen D’Ambrosio said, “leaving empty buildings, broken windows, and no place for us to take our children, or activities to do.”

Bridget Engelhardt, who had a big hand in planning the town’s application, says Sunday’s video shoot is a great example of how deserving the village is of this makeover opportunity.

“Our middle school art teacher and his students painted banners for us, all the teachers at the elementary school and their kids painted banners for us, cheerleaders came out, the firefighters came out with their trucks,” Engelhardt said, “it was just really awesome to see everybody really pull together to make this happen.”

It looks like Ravena will have some local competition. The Daily Gazette reports that Amsterdam and Gloversville are also throwing hats in the ring for the contest.

The deadline to apply for an HGTV Home Town Takeover is this Thursday.