Village of Northville hosts food drive for the community

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Northville hosted a food drive Wednesday in partnership with the Regional Food Bank and local volunteers.

The drive began at 10:30 a.m. and volunteers delivered emergency food such as eggs, meat and assorted vegetables. While maintaining social distancing guidelines, volunteers guided vehicles in a drive through fashion to receive their supplies.

“It’s one of those things where in a time of need everyone just comes together and again, that’s what makes us who we area” states Edinburg Common School District superintendent Michelle Ellis.

With the ability to feed roughly 300 families with over three thousand pounds of food, Ellis said it’s the support from the community that pushes people to give back.

“We have three districts that are actually participating, Northville Central School, Edinburg Common School, and Mayfield Central School. So this is a big honor and we are so glad that everyone is here helping,” she said.

