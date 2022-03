MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Menands Citizen Notification System sent out an alert Monday for village residents to limit water usage on Wednesday, March 16. The flow of water between Troy and Menands will be very low on that date while the Troy Department of Public Utilities works on the water system.

The limit on water usage is meant to maintain safe levels in village reservoirs. Troy water system work will last for a few hours Wednesday.