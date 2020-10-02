Village of Coxsackie under a boil water alert

VILLAGE OF COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Village of Coxsackie officials alerted their residents that the village’s water is under a boil water alert until further notice.

The Emergency Alert System message from the Village of Coxsackie notified residents in the Scheller Park area that repairs to the water main have were completed and water was restored after a brief outage.

Officials urge residents to run the faucet in order to clear out discolored water and boil water before drinking.

