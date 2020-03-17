Village of Colonie declares state of emergency

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Village of Colonie joins the growing list of local municipalities declaring a state of an emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All village buildings are closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Residents can direct questions to 518-869-7562 or visit the village’s website.
