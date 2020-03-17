Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Village of Colonie declares state of emergency

Top Stories

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Village of Colonie joins the growing list of local municipalities declaring a state of an emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All village buildings are closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Residents can direct questions to 518-869-7562 or visit the village’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak