Vietnam Veteran reunites with stolen medals

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a reunion more than 40 years in the making.

In 1975, Tom Peppas’ New York City apartment was robbed. The burglar stealing most of his prized possessions, including his war medals.

The US Navy veteran received a purple heart and more accolades for the the time he served in the Vietnam War.

On Friday, the Rev Francis Kelley Society of St. Joseph’s Church presented the veteran with his stolen medals. The organization works to reunite veterans with their lost or stolen medals.