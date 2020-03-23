VIDEO: Bear filmed on Schenectady County front porch

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ring home security camera captured a bear on Ennis Road in Schenectady County on Sunday night.
If you live in the Princetown and Rotterdam areas, be sure to keep a safe social distance from bears. Stay safe!
News10 received this video from Doug Waddell.
